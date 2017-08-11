Kylie Jenner Was Once Turned Down by Her Ultimate Celebrity Crush

Kylie Jenner is now 20 years old, which apparently means she’s ready to spill some truths, including that one time she got turned down by her celebrity crush. The Life of Kylie star and her BFF Jordyn Woods stopped by BuzzFeed to play with some puppies, and boy did they have a story to tell.

When asked about their biggest celebrity crushes, Woods was quick to announce they were both into Bill Nye the Science. “For real, he is sexy, lemme tell you,” Jenner said. “He’s very daddy. I’m very into it,” Woods added.

“If I had to say someone else, probably … No. It’s only Bill Nye. We tried to take a picture with him once …” Jenner said.

Woods interjects: “I saw him walking down the street.”

The lip kit queen continued, “And he said no. I totally understand when you just wanna say no but, like, we were really upset.”

In the wide-ranging interview, Jenner also touches on her style icons (Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian West), her skincare routine (moisturizer makes her break out), and what she’s most excited for about her 20s (she’s never had an alcoholic drink, guys!).

