Kylie Jenner Becomes a Real-Life Barbie in a High-Cut Swimsuit

X
Shop This Post
May 11, 2017 @ 3:15 PM
by: Olivia Bahou

Kylie Jenner is the queen of transformations and her latest magazine spread is no different. The 19-year-old stars in the Cadence issue of Flaunt magazine, and she looks like a real-life Barbie in the shoot.

In the spread, titled “So Many Margaritas, So Little Feeling,” Jenner dons a long platinum blonde wig with wispy bangs and a bright pink high-cut swimsuit, looking like a Barbie come to Calabasas, Calif. The makeup mogul rocked a matte pink lip, pink eyeshadow worn all over her lids, and rouge cheeks, giving us Rihanna at the Met Gala vibes. “Excited to be apart of #thecadenceissue @flauntmagazine,” she wrote in one Instagram caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BT9bbeyguOY/?taken-by=kyliejenner&hl=en

excited to be apart of #thecadenceissue @flauntmagazine

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BT9ccyTgR9D/?taken-by=kyliejenner&hl=en

#thecadenceissue @flauntmagazine

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Jenner also channels vintage Paris Hilton with a crop top and Juicy Couture sweatpants. “Life in plastic it’s fantastic,” she joked in the Instagram caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BT9eAmaAIVM/?taken-by=kyliejenner&hl=en

life in plastic it's fantastic 😛

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

And of course, it wouldn’t be a Jenner photo shoot without a good thong moment.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BT9b_a7AdOp/?taken-by=kyliejenner&hl=en

#thecadenceissue @flauntmagazine

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Makes Sister Kylie Jealous with a Sexy Naked Photo Shoot

She’s just being Kylie.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top