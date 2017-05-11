Kylie Jenner Becomes a Real-Life Barbie in a High-Cut Swimsuit

Kylie Jenner is the queen of transformations and her latest magazine spread is no different. The 19-year-old stars in the Cadence issue of Flaunt magazine, and she looks like a real-life Barbie in the shoot.

In the spread, titled “So Many Margaritas, So Little Feeling,” Jenner dons a long platinum blonde wig with wispy bangs and a bright pink high-cut swimsuit, looking like a Barbie come to Calabasas, Calif. The makeup mogul rocked a matte pink lip, pink eyeshadow worn all over her lids, and rouge cheeks, giving us Rihanna at the Met Gala vibes. “Excited to be apart of #thecadenceissue @flauntmagazine,” she wrote in one Instagram caption.

Jenner also channels vintage Paris Hilton with a crop top and Juicy Couture sweatpants. “Life in plastic it’s fantastic,” she joked in the Instagram caption.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a Jenner photo shoot without a good thong moment.

She’s just being Kylie.