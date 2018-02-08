What Is Kylie Jenner's Baby's Middle Name? We Now Know Her Full Moniker

And the saga continues …

The world has never been more invested in the name of a baby than now, the week that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter made her viral debut.

For days, social media users spun theories about the baby’s moniker and many settled on “Butterfly” or a butterfly-related name (despite my protests otherwise).

On Tuesday, Jenner put some of our curiosities to rest when she posted the first photo of her baby and revealed her unique name: Stormi.

Later in the day, Kylie updated the post to include Stormi’s last name, which (as expected) is neither Scott nor Jenner, but Scott’s real surname: Webster.

stormi 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

The only element clearly absent is Stormi’s middle name, which we now know is … non-existent!

E! reports that baby Webster doesn’t have a middle name—so no chance of “Butterfly” making its long-awaited debut (it’s time to let go, guys).

In case you were wondering, all the original female Kar-Jenners do have middle names; however, Kylie’s is the only one that keeps with the “K” tradition. The first-time mom full name is Kylie Kristen Jenner, named after mama Kris.

Kris Jenner passed her middle name, onto her firstborn, Kourtney Mary Kardashian. Kim Kardashian West’s middle name is Noel, Khloé Kardashian’s is Alexandra, and Kendall Jenner’s is Nicole.

As for Kourtney and Kim's children—Stormi's cousins?

Kourtney's three kids each have middle names—Mason Dash Disick, Reign Aston Disick, and Penelope Scotland Disick—whereas North West, Saint West, and new arrival Chicago West all do not.