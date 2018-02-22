Kylie Jenner Reveals Who Her Daughter Stormi Looks Like 

Three weeks after giving birth to Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner still can't get enough her little girl.

Today, she shared a sweet update about her three-week-old daughter on Twitter, and it sounds like there will be another Kardashian Klone in the family.

When a fan asked her how Stormi was doing, she tweeted, "she’s good still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when i was a baby."

This is the first update she's shared about her daughter since Stormi's arrival, though she hasn't been completely silent on social media.

After stepping away from the spotlight during her pregnancy, she's slowly begun to share more aspects of her life again—though not on Snapchat. Jenner has posted three photos of herself on Instagram, which is a big departure from the nine months previously.

While she's definitely focusing on her baby, a source tell People that she's ready to return to her regular life. "She is looking forward to being out and about more. She wanted her pregnancy to be low-key, but she misses parts of her old life," the source said.

“For now, she wants to rest and bond with her baby. But she is also excited about eventually getting back in shape and going on dates with Travis [Scott]. She says that she is ready to return to a more normal life,”