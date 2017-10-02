Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Spent $70,000 on Baby Clothes and Accessories

Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm her pregnancy, but she’s reportedly stocking up for her new arrival. The 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has reportedly redirected her online shopping habit to focus on baby items, according to TMZ.

The site, which first broke Jenner’s pregnancy news, reports that the mom-to-be has spent $70,000 on clothing and accessories for her little one already. Sources told TMZ that she’s already filled a closet with high-end duds for her baby, and even hit up a few stores in the San Fernando Valley. “This is going to be the best dressed kid you’ve ever seen,” a source told the site.

ICYMI, the 20-year-old lip kit creator is expecting her first child with Travis Scott. Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, is also pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby, and Kim Kardashian West is expecting a child via surrogate.

Considering Jenner has created an empire based on her fashion and beauty sense, and her big sister Kim Kardashian dresses her kids in baby Yeezys, we truly wouldn’t expect anything else.

The next Jenneration might just be the best-dressed one yet.