Kylie Jenner Talks Baby on Snapchat

Kylie Jenner has yet to officially confirm her pregnancy, but she seems to be enjoying teasing her social media fans. The 20-year-old reality TV star keeps dropping little pregnancy hints on Snapchat, essentially driving us crazy!

Earlier in the week, Jenner posted a pic of two phone cases—a blue one and a pink one—writing that she was "thinking blue." Naturally everyone lost their cool, as it seems like she might have been hinting at her baby's gender.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was back at it again yesterday, posting some cryptic snaps from her lazy day by the pool. In addition to a few selfies (which were strategically taken from the chest up), Jenner shared a short video of herself listening to the song "Nothing's Gonna Hurt You Baby" by Cigarettes After Sex. She captioned the snap with the same phrase...tease much?

kyliejenner / Snapchat

kyliejenner / Snapchat

According to People, Jenner has been staying out of the public eye on purpose. A source told the site that "Kylie prefers to stay home. She feels good, but her body is changing. She doesn't want to be photographed."

Hopefully Jenner will make an official announcement soon! We're dying to see that baby bump.