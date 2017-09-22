7 Kylie Jenner Baby Names That Can Double as Lip Kit Colors

Kylie Jenner made waves Friday with the shocking news that she is pregnant, and expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

While the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the rapper have kept mum about it so far, People confirmed that Jenner is not only due February 2018, but is expecting a baby girl. The announcement sparked a ton of buzz, but there are still a major question looming: What will they name her?

Prior to the news, Jenner revealed on thekyliejenner.com last year that she already had a list of baby names on deck. "I keep a list in my phone of names I like for my future kids," she said last September. "But they're my secrets for now!"

Jason LaVeris/Getty

Considering the mom-to-be is a beauty mogul, our thoughts went straight to her famed Lip Kits. Would she turn to the existing colorways for moniker inspiration? Or might she go with a totally different name that could eventually turn into a brand-new shade? (There's already a hue for Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope).

Below are possible Jenner-Scott baby names that could double as colors in her Lip Kit:

Jade

Pretty and bold, this bright green gemstone hue would make for an interesting twist in Jenner's Lip Kit collection, and a sweet name for a baby girl.

Jett

This black mineral hue would pack a powerful punch as a gender-neutral name or a sparkly, dramatic Lip Kit color.

Scarlett

Perhaps an ode to Scarlett Johansson would do? This deep red color could double as a Lip Kit name and a moniker for a baby girl.

Olive

This popular name is derived from the bronze green fruit. It is also the name of Drew Barrymore's 4-year-old daughter.

Cyan

Unique and cool, this blue-green color name could be androgynous and make for an unexpected Lip Kit color too.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Her First Child

As a bonus, here are two existing Lip Kit colors that would also make for cute baby names:

This cool mid-tone berry color was named by her fans. Perhaps, she'll use more fan inspiration when she names her baby.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BLUYp1kDfK0/ Moon. October 12th 3pm pst 🌚 A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Oct 8, 2016 at 3:21pm PDT

There's always a chance that Jenner will throw a curveball in there (a la North and Saint West) when she announces her baby's name, and this would be just that.

In the meantime, we'll be on the lookout for her name choice.