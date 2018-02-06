Kylie Jenner's Baby Girl Has a Name! See the First Photo

Kylie Jenner has finally revealed her newborn baby girl's name, and it's not what all her fans expected. The youngest Kardashian sister gave birth on Feb. 1 and didn't clue the public into the baby name—until now.

In an Instagram posted Tuesday, the new mom revealed that her baby girl's name is Stormi. Jenner also posted a picture of Stormi (showing her face for the first time!) along with an angel emoji.

stormi 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Before news of the name came to light, rampant theories spread that Jenner would name her baby girl Butterfly because of how symbolic butterflies are in Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott's relationship.

Die-hard fans theorized that the name could be Butterfly or a related name like Monarch or Mariposa (Spanish for butterfly) because of Jenner's consistent Instagrams and tweets about butterflies, as well as the butterfly matching tattoos that Jenner and Scott share.

💞 shoot day A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

But not everyone was on board with that theory, mostly because Jenner doesn't even like butterflies to begin with. In her show Life of Kylie, Jenner revealed that she is actually afraid of butterflies, which makes its prevalence in her relationship already surprising.

"Butterflies are just part of the secrets of Kylie," Jenner explained. "It's kind of just ironic because I'm terrified, terrified of butterflies. All butterflies. This is how I think of them: cut the wings off and if you just look at their bodies, they're not that pretty. It's literally a bug."

Thankfully, now that Jenner has cleared up her baby's name, all theories–accurate and inaccurate—can be laid to rest permanently.