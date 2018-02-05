Did Kylie Name Her Baby Girl Butterfly? Here's Why It's Unlikely

If you’ve been trolling the web for Kylie Jenner baby stories for the past day, there’s a good chance you’re familiar with the running theory that the 20-year-old named her daughter Butterfly.

And OK, it mostly makes sense … Kylie and Travis Scott have matching butterfly tattoos, the latter has a song called “Butterfly Effect,” in Ky’s nostalgic birth story video she wears a butterfly necklace … I’ll admit, the evidence is convincing.

But here’s where things get confusing: KYLIE IS TERRIFIED OF BUTTERFLIES.

During the first season of Life of Kylie, the titular reality star and her bestie Jordyn Woods visit a butterfly sanctuary in London, wherein Ms. Jenner reveals her secret fear of the fluttering creature. "I'm scared if one lands on me!" she shrieks as they tour the premises.

"Butterflies are just part of the secrets of Kylie," Jenner explains. "It's kind of just ironic because I'm terrified, terrified of butterflies. All butterflies. This is how I think of them: cut the wings off and if you just look at their bodies, they're not that pretty. It's literally a bug."

If Ky still harbors these feelings toward butterflies, it would be really weird if she named her daughter after one, no?

CASE CLOSED.