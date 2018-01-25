Pregnant Kylie Jenner Steps Out a Month Before Her Due Date with Mom Kris Jenner

Pregnant Kylie Jenner has shunned the spotlight throughout most of her first pregnancy but that's changing quickly as her due date nears. Days after appearing in a Calvin Klein ad alongside all of her sisters, Kylie's stepped out with friends and family.

The reality star and makeup guru has been unusually absent from the Hollywood scene in recent months, but a new picture from TMZ shows the star walking outside with her mom Kris Jenner and her best friend Jordyn Woods, in one of the first sightings since she practically vanished after her pregnancy was confirmed by People.

In the photo, Kylie wears all black from head to toe, which makes it difficult to see her baby bump full on. In an accompanying video from TMZ, she "labors a bit" as she gets into an SUV to leave. The outlet reports that she, Kris, and Jordyn Woods were at a construction site in Hidden Hills on Wednesday.

With an early February due date, Kylie being out and about with her mom in the last few days she has before giving birth to her first baby is a surprising—but not totally unexpected—twist.

The countdown to the next Kardashian baby due date is on!