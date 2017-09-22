Here's Your First Look at Kylie Jenner's Growing Baby Bump!

The world may have just found out that Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott today, but the reality star and beauty mogul has been casually sporting a baby bump for awhile now—she's due in February, after all. To unsuspecting eyes, her growing belly wasn't very noticeable, but with our newfound knowledge, it's clear that Jenner is pregnant.

Case in point: the Kylie Lip Kit founder's outing last week with her pal Harry Hudson to Paper Source. Dressed in an oversize T-shirt with a chattering teeth toy set in flames (shop a similar style here), she looked extremely casual with her in a half-up bun and a sports bra peaking out. While it's kind of hard to tell she has a baby bump, the way her tee lays across her stomach definitely extenuates her growing stomach.

While we previously may have just chocked up her low-key look as her just wanting to be comfortable, it definitely is a rather big departure from her usual ab-baring looks. It's obvious now that she was trying to keep her bundle of joy under wraps before she was ready to make the announcement.

Now that she has made her pregnancy public, we can't wait to see if she takes a page out of her big sister Kim Kardashian West's maternity playbook.