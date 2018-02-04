See How Celebrities Reacted to Kylie Jenner's Baby Announcement on Social Media

The most anticipated Kar-Jenner birth announcement of the year finally dropped on Sunday afternoon.

Kylie Jenner, who gave birth to a "beautiful and healthy" baby girl on Feb. 1 with boyfriend, Travis Scott, confirmed to the world that the months-long speculation surrounding a potential pregnancy was true.

On Instagram, she posted a lengthy message to fans, explaining: "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world."

After the announcement sent shock waves through the Internet, Kylie's family and other celebrities took to social media to express their excitement over the big news.

From big sister Kim Kardashian West to best friend, Jordyn Woods, see everyone's reactions below.

errrrmmmmm kylie jenners baby journey video made me want to cry. usually i blame crying whilst watching things on being "on a plane". iam such a wimp. can i have 10 babies please. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 4, 2018

New rager in town. !!! — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 4, 2018