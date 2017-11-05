Kylie Jenner Addresses Her "Baby Bump" for First Time

Kylie Jenner's pregnancy was confirmed by sources back in September, but the reality star has stayed mum about the speculation until now. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Twitter account on Sunday to call out a series of paparazzi shots she says were doctored to make her look more pregnant.

"First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background.2nd photo is clearly altered," she wrote on Twitter alongside the photos, which make it seem as if her baby bump is quite large. In the pictures, the reality star is out on errands wearing a black hoodie and matching sweatpants.

First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background.2nd photo is clearly altered pic.twitter.com/c9fi0EyhWB — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 5, 2017

She then retweeted a fan who agreed with her assessment of the photos.

This was edited !!! Check the car line — IG: @RenatoRego (@RenatoMRego) November 5, 2017

Though she doesn't say anything in particular about her pregnancy, she is addressing her appearance for the first time, which is kind of huge.

According to sources, who have confirmed her pregnancy, the 19-year-old is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. Her sister Khloé Kardashian is also pregnant, and Kim Kardashian West is expecting her third child via surrogate. While only Kim has confirmed the news, we're expecting a baby boom sometime early next year.