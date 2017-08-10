Kylie Jenner's Family Gifted Her a Booty Ice Sculpture for Her 20th Birthday

Kylie Jenner left her teenage years behind with a bang.

On Wednesday night, the youngest member of the Kar-Jenner clan ushered in her 20's with sisters Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, as well as momager Kris. The star's family hosted an epic bash that featured over-the-top offerings, like a booty ice sculpture, chiseled into the shape of Kylie's bum, a silly birthday cake, and a chocolate fountain, ensuring it was a night she would never forget.

Kylie Jenner / Snapchat

While Kylie memorably paid homage to her famous pout at her at her 18th birthday celebration two years ago, courtesy of a lip birthday cake, Wednesday night's carving, crafted in the curvaceous reality star's likeness, took the cake (no pun intended).

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXmtpfclm4D/?taken-by=kyliesnapchat ice sculpture of kylie😂❄️ A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Aug 10, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

The Life of Kylie star, who can be seen hugging her new flame, Travis Scott, and hanging out with BFF Jordyn Woods in videos shared to her Snapchat account, also took a moment to pose alongside her sisters.

Though the birthday girl went casual and opted for a deconstructed white number and matching white kicks, her sisters dressed to the nines for the occasion. Kim flaunted her curves in a floor-length sparkly purple gown, while Kendall and Khloé both sported variations on the classic LBD.

The lipstick maven, who bid adieu to 19 earlier that day with a sizzling nude bikini shoot, took to Instagram after the festivities to commemorate her new decade with a photo of herself shot against a mural decorated with a scattering of butterflies. "20," she simply captioned the artistic shot.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXmgo25FKFi/?taken-by=kyliejenner 20 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

This milestone birthday is officially one for the books!