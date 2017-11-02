Now You Can Buy Your Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits at Topshop

When it comes to scoring a Kylie Cosmetics launch, our only option was camping out on the KylieCosmetics.com homepage for hours before the launch, attempting to click "complete purchase" before thousands of other super-fans snagged the entire stock. But the day has finally come, Lip Kit collectors, because Kylie Cosmetics is officially launching at Topshop.

This is the first retailer that Kylie Jenner has ever partnered with for her beauty brand, and with the collaboration comes with two new Lip Kit sets made exclusively for Topshop.

VIDEO: 5 Items Every Gal on The Go Should Have in Her Purse

"I have always been a fan of Topshop and cannot wait to see my collection come to life in US stores!" Jenner said about the partnership in a press release.

RELATED: Nail Polish That Won't Chip After Washing the Dishes

Jenner’s brand will only be available in seven pop-up stores in the U.S., so you’ll have to New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, or Miami in order to shop Kylie Cosmetics IRL. But then again, she did tease the possibility of a stand-alone Kylie Cosmetics store, so we might have a few different shopping choices in the future.

The need to know info? Kylie Cosmetics touches down at the aforementioned Topshop stores on Monday, November 20th, and the offering will consists of eight new lip shades, the two exclusive Topshop Lip Kits, and eye and face products.

Get ready to camp out in a check-out line. Black Friday has nothing on the frenzy that is a new Kylie Cosmetics release.