Kristen Wiig Lands a Major Role in the Wonder Woman Sequel. And Yes, a Comedian Can Do It Justice

Kristen Wiig has spent years making America laugh on SNL and as the lead in the hit comedy Bridesmaids, but now she’s ready to test out a new genre: action movies. The Ghostbusters star was just cast as the lead villain in the Wonder Woman sequel and will transform into a formidable opponent to Gal Gadot’s badass character.

“So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned,” director Patty Jenkins wrote on Twitter Friday, confirming that Wiig will take on the character of Cheetah.

So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot pic.twitter.com/Gn0jICiIAH — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 9, 2018

Gadot also expressed her excitement: “I’m SO excited. Welcome on board Kristen! This is going to be WONDERful!”

I’m SO excited welcome on board Kristen! This is going to be WONDERful! https://t.co/FqQ191m1s0 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 9, 2018

In the DC Comics world, Cheetah is a feline villain who is one of Wonder Woman’s biggest nemeses, and she has the strength and speed to stand up to the superhero. According to EW, she "assumes a feline appearance, typically with cheetah-esque spots, tail, and ferocious claws to match. She also maintains feline agility and strength."

The movie’s sequel will reportedly take place during the Cold War, so Cheetah is sure to be one interesting character. Plus, the superhero film’s hero, villain, and director are all female: That's cause to celebrate.

Look at what Patty Jenkins did with Charlize Theron in MONSTER. She’s going to do the same with Kristen Wiig for WONDER WOMAN 2, and deliver the best female villain since Faora. pic.twitter.com/wtVhTEQtdX — Walt (@UberKryptonian) March 1, 2018

Trust me, I think the idea of Kristen Wiig playing one of Wonder Woman’s most complex & tragic supervillains is a peculiar choice.



I wanted Charlize Theron or Naomie Harris for the role. But this *could* be something really special. Patty Jenkins has earned this. #WonderWoman — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) March 1, 2018

just how Heath Ledger proved everyone wrong when he was casted as the Joker, Kristen Wiig will do the same. Don’t sleep on her. https://t.co/ZckQ6Ict5i — josh (@tottumn) March 9, 2018

If Patty Jenkins picked Kristen Wiig to play Cheetah, then I think she's more than earned the benefit of the doubt at this point. Just relax and wait, fanboys. — Donald Lambert (@dlambert08) March 1, 2018

But not all fans are happy with the casting news. There are quite a few who expressed concern about the comedian’s ability to play a terrifying villain when her résumé is filled with roles that make people laugh. While Wonder Woman did have comedic elements (Gal Gadot had us cackling out loud in that dress shop), that’s not the primary genre of the film.

I love Kristen Wiig but I can't watch her in anything and not laugh, even in serious roles. The Martian? I laughed. mother!? I laughed.



It's the same thing for me with Will Ferrell. — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) March 1, 2018

Kristen FUCKING WIIG is Wonder Woman’s arch nemesis?!? Kristen WIIG? Brilliant comedian issupposedto scare us as “Cheetah”? No. I don’t think so. Apparently Cheetah is gonna be a comedic character. They did so good with the first one, what is this? — Jesse Snider (@tweetjesse) March 9, 2018

Some fans also expressed concern that the role had been racially white-washed, as a cheetah is a wildcat from parts of Africa and Asia. Though to be fair, human races don't exactly apply to animals and Cheetah's main alter-ego from the comics Dr. Barbara Ann Minerva has been portrayed as white.

Just going to quietly leave this here.

I don't feel as though Kristen Wiig was the best choice to play the Cheetah in Wonder Woman 2.

Haven't read the comics.

But the idea of a powerful African cat believed to guide the souls of the Pharoahs, played by Kristen... really? — Lisa 🕶 (@Tndl_Dependable) March 9, 2018

As an Oscar-nominated actress, we have no doubt that Wiig will be able to crush this role and convince us all that she’s actually a terrifying cheetah villain IRL. OK, maybe not that last part, but surely she has the acting chops to help carry Wonder Woman’s sequel on to be just as successful as the original.