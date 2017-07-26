Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell Were the Coolest Wedding Crashers in Winnipeg

There are many perks that come along with being a celebrity, including the apparent ability to crash the weddings of random newlyweds. Recently, Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, joined the illustrious group of stars, like Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, and even President Trump, who've successfully attended the wedding receptions of complete strangers.

According to CBC News, brides Kayleigh and Kirsten Jennings were celebrating their nuptials at Pizzeria Gusto in Winnipeg when the owner of the restaurant asked if it would be alright if Stewart and her girlfriend joined in on the fun.

Kirsten admitted she had no idea who Stewart was, though Kayleigh certainly did. "The owner came up to me, and he said, 'Hey, is it OK if Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella [Maxwell] come and have a few drinks with you guys?'" Kirsten recalled. "And I was like, 'Yeah, totally! Yeah, no problem. Um, who is that?'"

Stewart has reportedly been in Winnipeg shooting a movie, and had previously met the owner of Pizzeria Gusto at an earlier event.

"I told Kir, 'Hey, let's just treat them as random guests. Let's just treat them with kindness—southern hospitality. Winnipeg hospitality,'" Kayleigh, who is from Oklahoma, recalled of their reaction.

And so they did! Even though Stewart and Maxwell weren't exactly dressed for the occasion, they jumped into the dance party and had a blast. The DJ, K. Chedda, aka Karli Elizabeth Colpitts, even posted a few photos to Instagram that showed the stars getting down with the guests on the dance floor.

