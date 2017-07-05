Day or Night, Kristen Stewart Is Ready for a Chanel Disco

Chanel darling Kristen Stewart is winning fashion with the disco-inspired ensembles of our dreams.

As the Twilight alum stepped out in Paris on Tuesday ahead of the Chanel couture show, she showed off her sartorial edge in a bedazzled black sequined jumpsuit that we need in our closets.

Veering away from the traditional jumpsuit and into sporty territory, Stewart donned a piece with calf-length legs and a strapless neckline. The skintight black one-piece highlighted the actress's toned figure and was perfectly accompanied by a pair of simple black pumps for a daytime look.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

The starlet then showed us how to flawlessly work a bedazzled look for an evening event as she attended the launch of Chanel's Gabrielle perfume in another sparkly ensemble.

Making an appearance along girlfriend Stella Maxwell, who twinned with her S.O. in a black sequined jacket, Stewart was still feeling the disco vibes as she modeled a tiny long-sleeve LBD embellished with black sequins. Smoky eye shadow and a pair of pointy-toe ankle-strap heels took the sparkly shift dress to the next level.