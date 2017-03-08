Kristen Stewart Just Debuted Her Most Badass Hairstyle Yet

It’s safe to say that Kristen Stewart is the poster girl of badass beauty. From red smoky eyes to shaggy bobs adorned with criss-crossed bobby pins, there hasn’t been edgy beauty look that the 26-year-old has tried and hasn’t mastered.

The actress took her fearlessness to the next level last night at the premiere of her new film Personal Shopper when she walked the red carpet with her shortest hairstyle yet: a buzz cut.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The new style is a major change from the look that she’s recently been wearing. Days before the premiere, she was rocking her brunette roots and a grown-out pixie. Along with the new hair length, Stewart also took her color lighter to platinum blonde.

To unveil her new look to its full effect, the actress paired her freshly shaved head with a dark, pewter smoky eye and a ‘90s, goth-inspired outfit comprised of a crop top and a corset worn over high-waisted wide-leg trousers.

VIDEO: Kristen Stewart's Changing Looks

