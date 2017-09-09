Kristen Bell "Literally Saved" Frozen Co-Star's Family from Hurricane Irma

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Times of crisis bring out the best in people, and celebrities are no exception. With Hurricane Irma threatening the safety of Florida residents, Kristen Bell did something totally selfless to help the family of her Frozen costar Josh Gad.

Hurricane Irma is one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean, and while the Florida government has urged southern areas to evacuate, many people have not been able to get out. Bell, the 37-year-old Bad Moms actress, is among those who are stuck in the state. On her Instagram yesterday, Bell wrote that she was "bracing down in Orlando" and that she's "happy that the community will be holding hands through this."

The Frozen actress is doing all she can to help others, as well. According to her former costar Josh Gad, Bell helped save his family, who is also unable to evacuate Florida.

Gad posted a picture of Bell and his parents, writing this sweet thank you note: "So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma . When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don't make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin."

Bell's selfless act is truly inspiring, proving once again that one person really can make a difference.