Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis Twin with Matching "Friendship Haircuts"

Forget friendship bracelets, Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis took their BFF status to the next level with twinning lobs.

While making the press rounds for their upcoming film, the Bad Moms Christmas co-stars proved that they have a lot in common, recently revealing to People that they have their own "bad mom" moments and have a shared love for holiday decorating.

And, on Thursday, Bell and Kunis cemented their friendship with matching "friendship haircuts" in a sweet selfie shared to the Frozen star's Instagram account. "Friendship haircuts. #badmomsxmas #milakunis," the Veronica Mars alum captioned the photo, which shows the two actresses—Mila in a cozy gray cardigan and Kristen in a maroon sweater—smiling at the camera with similar shoulder-length chops.

Friendship haircuts.💕💖💕💖 #badmomsxmas #milakunis A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

The only difference? While Bell's messy blonde 'do is styled down the middle, Kunis opted to change things up with a deep side part.

Now, if only we could get our besties to do the same!