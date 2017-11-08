Kristen Bell's Frozen Lip Sync Has the Most Epic Celebrity Cameo

Let's be real — we'll never be ready to let Frozen go. On Monday, Kristen Bell — who voices Princess Anna in the 2013 Disney blockbuster — continued to stir our Frozen mania as she gave us her best reprisal of the movie's hit track "Let It Go" along with a surprise reveal that's giving us some serious feels.
In a sweet clip shared to Instagram, the Bad Moms star can be seen mouthing along to the tune's lyrics, "The wind is howling like this swirling storm inside / Couldn't keep it in / Heaven knows I've tried…" before her onscreen sister Idina Menzel appears from the background just in time to belt out the soaring chorus.
"SISTERS. (I [heart emoji] u @idinamenzel," the mom-of-two captioned the video, which shows the Rent star break down in laughter during her spotlight moment.
Considering that Bell has been keeping the Frozen love alive and well with her recent Halloween costume and the fact that a yet-untitled sequel is in the works for 2019, we're officially counting down the days until these "sisters" reunite on-screen.