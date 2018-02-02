Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Still Have Major Chemistry in This Steamy Kissing Photo

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have two kids at home, but parenting hasn’t diminished their chemistry one bit. The couple is currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos with their daughters, and they shared some adorable snaps from the getaway.

Shepard’s post, in particular, caught our eye–because they look so in love in the steamy snap. The duo shares a kiss in front of the sunset over the ocean, and their hand placement says so much about their relationship. Shepard has one hand on his wife’s cheek and the other on her lower back, while Bell holds on tightly to his arm.

“#Dadbeast and #Mombshell still got that [fire],” he wrote in the caption.

Bell’s photo from the vacay is just as sweet. The mom of two shared a photo of herself lounging in front of the ocean in a retro printed Montce bikini top ($198; montce.com) with high-waist bottoms ($114; montce.com). “Spoiler alert for the series finale of [The Good Place] (in 5 yrs)—I finally found it,” she wrote of her luxurious vacation.

Sounds like these two enjoyed their vacay: “When the rest of your life consists of reading a book on the beach while you hear the sounds of your husband playing with your girls in the ocean,” she wrote.