Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Have a "Merry Kissmas" Reunion with Veronica Mars Co-Star

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have more than enough good cheer to go around! Earlier this week, the couple attended a holiday party hosted by Bell's Veronica Mars co-star Ryan Hansen (who played the role of Dick Casablancas on the show) and his wife, Amy Russell.

The pair dressed in matching holiday one-pieces for the festive occasion (which came complete with faux snow) and posed for a series of amazing photos with the hosts.

"Best Christmas party ever. Super Spouses, ACTIVATE!" Shepard captioned a sweet group photo of the smiling foursome on Instagram.

Bell shared a similar photo with just a little added lip locking. In the funny pic (below) the long-time friends did some spouse swapping, and Shepard plants a wet one on Hansen, while Bell lands a smooch on Russell's cheek. "Happy holidays w/ a little California snow- and thanks to the super spouses for having the most joyful holiday party ever!" the star of The Good Place wrote alongside the goofy 'gram.

PHOTOS: 7 Times Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Were The Cutest Couple in Hollywood

VIDEO: Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard's Night Out

Now if that doesn't warm your heart with joy, what will?