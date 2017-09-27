Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Frequent Fighting Almost Broke Them Up

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Cuz when we first met we fell madly in love and I loved the dramatic exit. There's nothing I craved more than like you know the first year you're working out your kinks, I would like we'd get in a fight Cuz we would fight a lot and I'd like yell something then I'd slam the bedroom door, then I'd slam the front door. Then I'd get in my car, then I'd skid out the driveway and then I'd just go sit around the corner in my car. [LAUGH] And it felt so good. Then I realized how incredibly toxic it was only after he pointed it out. Three months into our relationship, he was like yeah, you can't leave anymore during fights, I'm not gonna do that. And I was like what? [LAUGH] He's like you can't do that, I'm not gonna have a relationship. He has a very high standard. Wow, that's impressive. And a strong code of ethics, he's like no, I have more respect for myself to be in, I love you, but I'm not gonna do that my whole life. And I was like [SOUND] Was that attractive when he said that? Wow. [LAUGH] But here's how evolved he is. He said let's just help you. You're not a good fighter. And I always thought I was. Cuz- Because you- I won. Right. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] He's like no, people can't do that. Our marriage won't survive. And everything he was saying was making so much sense. And I was like Damn this guy! Well he's an exception to the rule it sounds like. Yea, but its I'm too stupid to have thought of any of that stuff No, It means people can get there. So he said, how about the next time we fight you're allowed to leave the room but not the house. And I was like Okay, fine. the next fight I left the room. I slammed the bedroom door. Couldn't leave the front door, and I's standing at the front door going like- [LAUGH] I wanna leave so bad but I really love him and he told me I couldn't and he said it was a deal breaker for him. So I gotta stay in the house. I gotta compromise. Did he have the little white flags up like for the dog fence where you couldn't go past them? [LAUGH] In my head, he did. In my head, he did. Because I knew that he said to me, I have more respect for myself than to do this my whole life. So then the next time we fought, he was like, now that you've done that, now you can't leave the room. He's like, you can stop talking, but you can't leave the room. So then, we'd like have an argument and I would just sit there. And then I'd Mean text him. [LAUGH] Cuz I didn't want to talk to him anymore, but I would text him, this is getting very personal, guys. [LAUGH] But- No, this is fascinating, because what I'm realizing is that it sounds, you're supposed to be training him, and you kind of got trained a little bit. I got majorly trained. Gee whiz, and the fact that- [APPLAUSE] Yeah. Okay, but [APPLAUSE] And now we fight beautifully. We actually disagree about 99% of the things on the planet. But we have an ultimate respect for each other, and he sort of said, no. We're allowed to disagree. You just can't be like crazy when we're fighting. [BLANK_AUDIO]