Kristen Bell Says Her Daughters Tell Her to Stop Singing Frozen

Frozen may be the most beloved Disney movie of a generation of youngsters, but the film’s star Kristen Bell insists that her two daughters are not fans.

The actress, who is currently starring on NBC’s The Good Place, did a Reddit AMA on Thursday where she answered all of our burning questions, including what it’s like to be a real-life Disney princess. The response isn’t what we expected.

"Do you ever like to remind your daughters that youre a real disney princess? Do they ever ask you to sing like Anna?" one Reddit user asked.

“They don’t really care,” Bell wrote, referring to her daughters, 4-year-old Lincoln and 2-year-old Delta. “They constantly tell me NOT to sing. They are BRUTAL.”

Christopher Polk/Getty

While Bell has been able to let this one go (pun intended), she could not let us in on any details for Frozen’s upcoming sequel. “I wish. But they are ALWAYS WATCHING,” she wrote.

Frozen 2 isn’t the only sequel she’s worked on. Bell also appears in this year’s Bad Moms follow-up, A Bad Moms Christmas, alongside co-star Mila Kunis. When asked about the fellow mom of two, Bell had nothing but praise. “She’s incredibly unchanged by Hollywood and so down to earth,” she wrote. Considering Kunis just revealed that she and husband Ashton Kutcher won’t be giving their kids Christmas gifts this year in an attempt not to avoid spoiling them, Bell’s words seem totally accurate.

As for the Good Place star’s own hubby, Dax Shepard, he too seems incredibly chill. When asked how Shepard feels knowing her “one true soul mate is Craig Ferguson,” Bell had the best response. “Dax is OK with it. He’s VERY open to anything. He’s a free spirit, and also often my wingman,” she wrote. LOL.

The star also revealed that she’s “trying” for a Veronica Mars reboot, and even open to adopting a 25-year-old if they’re good at chores and play The Settlers of Catan. Where can we sign up?