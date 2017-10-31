Kristen Bell's Daughter Demanded She Dress Up as Queen Elsa for Halloween

Looks like Kristen Bell's daughter Lincoln is Team Elsa. This year for Halloween, The Good Place actress and husband Dax Shepard's three-year-old requested that she and her mom both dress up as Queen Elsa for Halloween. While this may be a pretty standard costume, when your mom is the voice of Anna, it's a bit of a blow to the ego.

Bell took to Instagram to share the upsetting news along with a photo of her looking disgruntled in her costume. "When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween...you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween," she captioned the funny snap.

During the premiere of A Bad Mom's Christmas, Bell told USA Today that her daughters are not big fans of her character. "Despite how hard I tried, we’re not an Anna family,” she said. "Anytime the word Halloween comes up she wants to put on her Elsa dress and her gloves. The gloves are a very big deal.”

It looks like she got her wish!