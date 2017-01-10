Golden Globes

Kristen Bell Wore Butt Pads to the Golden Globes—See the Hilarious Photo

Kristen Bell Wore Butt Pads to the Golden Globes—See the Hilarious Photo
See All Photos
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Shop This Post
January 10, 2017 @ 4:15 PM
by: Olivia Bahou

While many celebs like to keep mum about whether or not they're wearing shapewear, Kristen Bell is letting it all hang out there. The Good Place star documented her process getting ready for the 2017 Golden Globes on Instagram, and she got real.

Step one involved a cup of "morning matcha" while wearing her plunging Jenny Packham dress and not an ounce of foundation. Next up was glam time, complete with a paper bib to keep the glittering gown while her team applied makeup to her chest.

Step 1: morning matcha! @myencha #GoldenGlobes #wokeuplikethis #matcha

A photo posted by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

The Frozen star even revealed that her dress was held up with "double double stick tape" in this smiley photo from her "final touch up." But there was something else underneath that you couldn’t see from any red carpet shot: butt pads!

Final touch up and double double stick tape- finally ready! @goldenglobes #GoldenGlobes makeup by @simonesiegl

A photo posted by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

VIDEO: 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

 

Bell spilled the secret on Instagram Stories, sharing a hilarious photo of her padded boy shorts.

kristenanniebell/Snapchat

Clearly, the extra oomph worked: Bell's derrière looked A+ on the carpet, and no one knew about her little secret. That is, until they checked Instagram.

FameFlynet

RELATED: The Raciest Fashion Trend of the 2017 Golden Globes

Congrats on a shapewear choice well made, Kristen.

The Latest in Video

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s "Merry Kissmas" Reunion with Veronica Mars Co-Star
See More Videos

More Golden Globes

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Golden Globes

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top