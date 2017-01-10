Kristen Bell Wore Butt Pads to the Golden Globes—See the Hilarious Photo

While many celebs like to keep mum about whether or not they're wearing shapewear, Kristen Bell is letting it all hang out there. The Good Place star documented her process getting ready for the 2017 Golden Globes on Instagram, and she got real.

Step one involved a cup of "morning matcha" while wearing her plunging Jenny Packham dress and not an ounce of foundation. Next up was glam time, complete with a paper bib to keep the glittering gown while her team applied makeup to her chest.

The Frozen star even revealed that her dress was held up with "double double stick tape" in this smiley photo from her "final touch up." But there was something else underneath that you couldn’t see from any red carpet shot: butt pads!

Bell spilled the secret on Instagram Stories, sharing a hilarious photo of her padded boy shorts.

Clearly, the extra oomph worked: Bell's derrière looked A+ on the carpet, and no one knew about her little secret. That is, until they checked Instagram.

Congrats on a shapewear choice well made, Kristen.