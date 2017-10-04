Kris Jenner Says She Texts Ryan Seacrest at 4 A.M.

Kris Jenner wants you to know that she and Ryan Seacrest are very good friends. Like, text-each-other-before-daybreak kind of friends.

The famed Kardashian momager penned a tribute to the ubiquitous television host for Variety's New Power of New York list, which profiles 50 of Manhattan's top movers and shakers. In it, Jenner details her decade-long friendship with Seacrest, from the moment he walked into her former Calabasas home and knew her clan was destined for stardom to the reason she texts him at 4 a.m.

"Ryan is one of the most influential people in my life and has inspired me to be the best I can be, do the best I can and when I don't know the answer, to figure it out. He's one of the few people I can text at 4 a.m., and I know he'll respond immediately," Jenner, 61, wrote.

"Ryan is also my go-to when it comes to picking out a great bottle of red wine, or learning about art, and every time I go to his house, he amazes me with his spectacular interior style and design."

The reality television maven continued: "No matter how crazy his day has been, he always has that big fabulous smile on his face and still manages to be there to lend advice or even an ear. He's passionate about his family, his friends, his work and his incredible organization, Ryan Seacrest Foundation. It's this insatiable work ethic, genuine kind heart, honest concern for others and positive outlook that makes Ryan truly one-of-a-kind."

Hats off to you, Ryan—the only person in show business who's busier than Kris Jenner!