Here's What Kris Jenner Looks Like as a Blonde, in Case You Were Wondering

She's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom.

On the heels of Kim Kardashian going ice-blonde, Kris Jenner also has a brand new coordinating 'do. This afternoon, Kim took to Instagram to reveal her mom's platinum blonde hue, crowd-sourcing captions from her ever-growing list of followers. "Caption this...mine is SWF," Kardashian wrote, referring to the 1992 roommate drama Single White Female, featuring Bridget Fonda and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Caption this.... mine is SWF A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 23, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Naturally, the internet responded in every hilarious way possible. Meme-fodder aside, we're feeling the new shade, regardless of whether or not it's the real deal. Our favorite? "When you look at your account balance and see a comma," because like, same. We'll be keeping our eyes posted to Kris Jenner's own Instagram account, as you do, for further confirmation.