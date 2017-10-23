Here's What Kris Jenner Looks Like as a Blonde, in Case You Were Wondering

She's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom.
On the heels of Kim Kardashian going ice-blonde, Kris Jenner also has a brand new coordinating 'do. This afternoon, Kim took to Instagram to reveal her mom's platinum blonde hue, crowd-sourcing captions from her ever-growing list of followers. "Caption this...mine is SWF," Kardashian wrote, referring to the 1992 roommate drama Single White Female, featuring Bridget Fonda and Jennifer Jason Leigh.
RELATED: Here's When Kris Jenner Says Her Grandkids Can Have a Spinoff Show
Naturally, the internet responded in every hilarious way possible. Meme-fodder aside, we're feeling the new shade, regardless of whether or not it's the real deal. Our favorite? "When you look at your account balance and see a comma," because like, same. We'll be keeping our eyes posted to Kris Jenner's own Instagram account, as you do, for further confirmation.