Kris Jenner Put a Tracking Device in Her Mom's Shoes Without Telling Her

Kris Jenner has openly described her intense protective streak when it comes to her kids and grandkids, but she's also pretty protective of her 83-year-old mom Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon.

She displays that instinct in a clip from this Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in which she secretly plants a tracking device in a gift for her mom.

krisjenner/Instagram

"I don't want MJ to feel like I'm breathing down her neck, but I really want to know where she is all the time so I know she's OK," Jenner confessed before presenting MJ with a shiny new pair of white Adidas sneakers.'

"Anytime you're wearing a shoe, put this in and it'll just be more comfortable for you," Jenner told her.

While that might be true, the insoles' additional feature is not exactly innocent. Jenner failed to mention that they also had a GPS tracker in them.

How does MJ feel now that Jenner's sneaky secret is out?