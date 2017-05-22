Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Offer to Be Surrogates for Kim's Third Child

The Kardashians are keen to keep Kim Kardashian West's surrogacy in the family.

The mom of two, who has opened up about her struggles with fertility and the health risks involved with getting pregnant for a third time on the popular series, revealed that she's hoping to make her third pregnancy a family affair on Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

During the segment, Kim and Kourtney decide to take little sister Khloé on a girls bonding trip without any kids or significant others, and in between a dance session on the hotel's beds, a nostalgia-filled visit to their grandparents' old home, and plenty of champagne popping, the ladies also got some surprising news from mom, Kris.

After being approached by a couple who wanted to buy her eggs, the Kardashian matriarch, 61, revealed that she scheduled a meeting with her doctor for a check up. And while no eggs were ultimately found to be viable, the momager did discover that she would still be able to carry a child to full term via surrogacy.

Upon hearing the news, Kim approached her mom, asking, "Do you want to carry mine?"

The mom of six replied, "If I really thought that I could carry it for you and it would be born OK, I would do it in two seconds. I really would."

Kourtney, who has three kids with ex Scott Disick, then revealed she'd also broached her younger sister about the topic.

"I already offered myself," the 38-year-old responded. "So, don't act like you're the only Mother Theresa in here!"

Looks like the social media mogul has no shortage of offers to mull over!