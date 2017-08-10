Kris Jenner’s Sweet Birthday Message to Kylie Is One Only a Mom Could Write

Kris Jenner is one proud mom. In fact, she loves her children so much she regularly takes to social media to boast about their accomplishments using the hashtag #proudmama.

It’s no surprise, then, that for Kylie Jenner’s 20th birthday on Thursday the mother of six took to Instagram to celebrate her milestone in an adorable way. “Happy birthday my beauty, @KylieJenner! 20 today!! I am so proud of the young woman you have become. Kind, generous, hard-working, funny and beautiful inside and out. You are one of a kind and I’m grateful every day that God gave me you,” she wrote.

The message is sweet indeed, but we’ve got to take a second to appreciate the collage of recent and super-cute throwback photos. The best? Our pick is the center right shot of a young Kris holding little Kylie in her leopard-print ensemble.

Jenner’s message continued: “I love being your mommy! There is so much ahead for you, my angel, and I can’t wait to see what your 20s has in store!! I love you more than you will ever know,” she concluded, signing “Mommy xo.”

Because it’s the Kardashian-Jenner family we’re talking about, Kris, of course, wasn’t the only one to send Kylie her well wishes. Big sister Kim took to Twitter and wrote a short but warm message. “Happy birthday baby sis!” she said. “You are always so determined and so set on what you want in life and starting at such a young age you always went for it. That’s so inspiring to watch. I love you.”

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/895661521451208704 You are always so determined & so set on what you want in life & starting at such a young age you always went for it. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 10, 2017

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/895661548097593345 That's so inspiring to watch. I love you Ky — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 10, 2017

Happy birthday, Kylie!