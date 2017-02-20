Kris Jenner Shares How Kim Kardashian Is Doing Now, Post-Robbery

Keeping Up with the Kardashians has changed the reality television game because it holds nothing back when it comes to what the Kardashian and Jenner families are going through. In the first promotional clip for its new season, viewers watch as Kim Kardashian West relives her harrowing Paris robbery back in October. The media mogul describes how masked men broke into her hotel room, held her at gunpoint, tied her up, and stole millions of dollars in jewelry. And as you can imagine, it's a very tough moment to get through.

Kris Jenner hasn't even been able to watch all of it. During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show which airs today, she stated "I was watching it and I was balling—balling when I saw it." She continued, "And I just saw some of it. I couldn't even watch the whole thing it was so upsetting. It was such an upsetting time and something so awful happened to somebody you love so much. And it's just like—ugh—it chokes me up every time to think about it."

The KUTWK executive producer gives us a warning: "No one can get through the first few minutes without getting hysterical." Even she gets emotional when discussing it. "But it's remarkable to listen to her tell the story and she does that ... moment by moment." And the momentous scene won't air until the second half of the hit TV's show new season.

Filming was put on hold after the incident, but Jenner revealed that starting back up again actually helped Kardashian West recover and heal from the calamitous incident. "When we started filming again and getting up and running, you know obviously Kim was around because we all practically live together on the street," the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch told DeGeneres. "And we started filming and what was coming out of that was very therapeutic for her, I think. To just explain to us and walk us through."

Kardashian West is hoping the episodes recounting her ordeal bring awareness about what that kind of trauma is like. "You know, it has changed the way we live our lives and just the way we take care of our kids and our grandchildren," divulged Jenner. "So it has been a process."

One thing's certain: Mom Kris raised a very strong daughter, indeed.