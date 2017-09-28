Here’s When Kris Jenner Says Her Grandkids Can Have a Spinoff Show

Is Kris Jenner planning to give her adorable six grandchildren their very own spinoff to Keeping Up with the Kardashians?

In an interview with Variety, the celebrated momager reflects on her decade in the spotlight, saying that despite the chaos, she has no regrets.

“At the end of the day, I love it. I say this all the time but when I go to bed at the end of the day and I put my head down on the pillow, I really feel such a sense of satisfaction and I’m so proud of my kids that they have this amazing work ethic and we get to work with each other every day, so it doesn’t get any better than that,” she says.

Specifically, though, Jenner addresses the hit show’s spinoffs (like this year's Life of Kylie) and whether we can expect more. She said Kendall, Kanye, and Kim likely won’t have one, but she could see Kourtney or Rob returning to TV.

Jenner still has not said much regarding Kylie and Khloé's reported pregnancies, but when it comes to her current grandchildren, she’s hitting the brakes. Mason, 8; Penelope, 5; North, 4; Reign, 2; Saint, 1; and Dream, 10 months, will not be getting their own spinoffs anytime soon.

“I think that’s kind of pushing the envelope,” she said. “I think it’s a little too early to start thinking about them. They’re amazing and when they’re around they are in the show but I think it’s a little too early for them to have any kind of spinoff.”

There you have it.