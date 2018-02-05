Kris Jenner Breaks Chrissy Teigen's Coffee Table at Rowdy Super Bowl Party

While the Eagles and Patriots were battling it out during Sunday night's Super Bowl at Minneapolis's U.S. Bank Stadium, things were also getting rowdy off the field during Chrissy Teigen’s house party.

In a clip shared to her Snapchat, the SI Swimsuit model hilariously documented the moment that guest Kris Jenner launched off her coffee table, breaking it during an epic face plant on a nearby couch.

"If anyone's in the market for a slightly used table, the Kris Jenner just fell into it,” the pregnant star quipped as she showed off her broken table, before panning the camera over to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians momager, who was icing her arm post-fall.

Chrissy Teigen / Snapchat

"It's customized now. Yes customized," Chrissy added, as she showed off the damage.

Despite the minor accident, Jenner proved she was in good spirits, and joked back: “Very extremely valuable right now. If anyone is willing to make a bid on this we're willing to let it go.”

Chrissy Teigen / Snapchat

It turns out that the table wasn’t the only piece of furniture on the market, as Teigen then gestured toward the couch with a smear of makeup on its light-colored cushion, asking, “Kris, what happened over here?"

Chrissy Teigen / Snapchat

"Well, this is where I did a face plant,” the reality star admitted, explaining the unsightly patch. “This is also very valuable.”

We're just glad no one got seriously hurt!