Kris Jenner Kicks Off 2018 by Dyeing Her Hair Platinum Blonde 

Kris Jenner is following in daughter Kim Kardashian West's footsteps. The KarJenner matriarch, who tried out a fierce blonde wig back in October, has finally taken the plunge, kicking off 208 by swapping her dark hair for a much lighter 'do.

Unlike the last time she showed off a platinum pixie, this is the real deal, courtesy of Chris Appleton, who is the man behind Kardashian West's blonde hair. Jenner took to Instagram to show off her new look, and she looks great as a blonde if we do say so ourselves.

"January 2nd back at work here we go!!! Makeup: @makeupbyariel Hair: @chrisappleton1 #MotherDaughterTuesday #happynewyear2018," she wrote alongside a selfie of her newly-lightened look.

Appleton also shared the photo on his account, writing: "Look who joined the gang! Looking HOT @krisjenner #chrisappletonhair @makeupbyariel."

Jenner is really living the mantra, "new year, new me." Way to start 2018 with a beauty bang, Kris!