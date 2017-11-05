27 Adorable Throwback Photos from Kris Jenner's Family Album

Hollywood's most famous momager is 62! Kris Jenner, also known as the force behind Keeping Up with the Kardashians, is celebrating her birthday today—and what better way to honor the famous mom than by perusing her best throwback family photos to date.

The 62-year-old is known to gush about her six children—Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner—on social media with her 18 million fans, but she's also keen on sharing old snapshots of her brood.

From holiday photos with her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian, to the day she first brought home son Rob from the hospital, the matriarch of the Kardashian/Jenner crew sure knows how to pull at our heartstrings.

In honor of Kris's 62nd birthday, take a scroll down memory lane and see 27 of her best family throwback photos:

These little lovebugs... ❤️❤️ #FBF #matchinginpolkadots #family #love #throwback

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

My little angels!!! #TBT @kyliejenner @kendalljenner #family #love #throwback #cuties

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

My sweet little Khloé #FBF #love #family #socute #throwback @khloekardashian

A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

My girls... all matching, of course! LOL #TBT #family #love @kourtneykardash @khloekardashian @kimkardashian

A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

❤️ My little Kimberly! #TBT #family #love #throwback @kimkardashian

A photo posted by @krisjenner on

Saw this on Kylie's app and had to share! So cute!! @kyliejenner #FBF #proudmama #love #denimondenim

A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

They make me proud every day. #FBF #family #myheart #proudmama ❤️

A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

Happy Mothers Day to all the amazing Moms out there!!! Lots of love ❤️❤️❤️ #myheart #blessed

A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

My little Easter bunnies!! @kourtneykardash @kimkardashian #happyeaster #throwback #family 🐣💐🐰

A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

I swear, lace was all the rage in the 90s... 😂 #FBF #family #love #proudmama

A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

#FBF @khloekardashian @robkardashian #currentmood #sorryguysihadto

A photo posted by @krisjenner on

My little loves.........❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @kyliejenner @kendalljenner

A photo posted by @krisjenner on

Love my kids!!!!! ❤️ #FBF #family #trulyblessed

A photo posted by @krisjenner on

Morning @kourtneykardash ! #whenyoudidntknowdaddywassanta #christmasmemories

A photo posted by @krisjenner on

