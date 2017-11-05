27 Adorable Throwback Photos from Kris Jenner's Family Album

Hollywood's most famous momager is 62! Kris Jenner, also known as the force behind Keeping Up with the Kardashians, is celebrating her birthday today—and what better way to honor the famous mom than by perusing her best throwback family photos to date.

The 62-year-old is known to gush about her six children—Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner—on social media with her 18 million fans, but she's also keen on sharing old snapshots of her brood.

VIDEO: 12 Times The Kardashians & Jenners Gave Us Braid Envy

From holiday photos with her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian, to the day she first brought home son Rob from the hospital, the matriarch of the Kardashian/Jenner crew sure knows how to pull at our heartstrings.

RELATED: Kris Jenner Couldn't Be a Prouder Mom Watching Kendall Walk Down the Michael Kors Runway

In honor of Kris's 62nd birthday, take a scroll down memory lane and see 27 of her best family throwback photos:

These little lovebugs... ❤️❤️ #FBF #matchinginpolkadots #family #love #throwback A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jan 6, 2017 at 1:44pm PST

My little angels!!! #TBT @kyliejenner @kendalljenner #family #love #throwback #cuties A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Mar 30, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

Does it get any cuter than @kourtneykardash in her Easter outfit!? 💜🐣🌸🐰 Wishing everyone a beautiful Sunday!! #Easter #EasterSunday #Throwback #family #love A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Apr 16, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

These two ❤❤ Love these throwback pics on KimKardashianWest.com #myeverything #family #proudmama #FBF #FlashbackFriday A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jun 30, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

A public apology for all the years of all of these matching outfits always....oh and for the bows 😂@kourtneykardash @kimkardashian @samanthamstone @lkraines #amazing #memoriesforlife A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Sep 17, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

Happy birthday to my beauty @kimkardashian!! You are beautiful inside and out, the most loving mommy and wife, incredible business woman and loyal friend. You are such a blessing, and I am grateful to God for giving me you as a daughter. I love you! Mommy. Xo #ProudMama #HappyBirthdayKim A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

#FBF my little @khloekardashian and @robkardashian #family #love #wheredoesthetimego #lovebugs #cuties #proudmama A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Sep 2, 2016 at 8:40am PDT

My little beauties!! I can't believe my little Kylie is turning 19 tomorrow!! @kyliejenner #family #love #memories #throwback #wheredoesthetimego A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Aug 9, 2016 at 6:11pm PDT

My sweet little Khloé #FBF #love #family #socute #throwback @khloekardashian A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jul 29, 2016 at 5:41pm PDT

My girls... all matching, of course! LOL #TBT #family #love @kourtneykardash @khloekardashian @kimkardashian A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jun 9, 2016 at 3:25pm PDT

❤️ My little Kimberly! #TBT #family #love #throwback @kimkardashian A photo posted by @krisjenner on Jun 2, 2016 at 7:42am PDT

Saw this on Kylie's app and had to share! So cute!! @kyliejenner #FBF #proudmama #love #denimondenim A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on May 27, 2016 at 6:41am PDT

They make me proud every day. #FBF #family #myheart #proudmama ❤️ A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on May 13, 2016 at 7:11am PDT

Happy Mothers Day to all the amazing Moms out there!!! Lots of love ❤️❤️❤️ #myheart #blessed A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on May 8, 2016 at 7:35am PDT

Love these pics from @kourtneykardash' 20th birthday! We all flew out to Dallas to celebrate! See all the pics on Kourtney's app! #FBF 💕🎀🛍 A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Apr 15, 2016 at 1:31pm PDT

My little Easter bunnies!! @kourtneykardash @kimkardashian #happyeaster #throwback #family 🐣💐🐰 A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Mar 26, 2016 at 8:50am PDT

I swear, lace was all the rage in the 90s... 😂 #FBF #family #love #proudmama A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Feb 26, 2016 at 10:08am PST

#FBF @khloekardashian @robkardashian #currentmood #sorryguysihadto A photo posted by @krisjenner on Jun 5, 2015 at 1:29pm PDT

My little loves.........❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @kyliejenner @kendalljenner A photo posted by @krisjenner on May 10, 2015 at 11:51am PDT

Love my kids!!!!! ❤️ #FBF #family #trulyblessed A photo posted by @krisjenner on Apr 17, 2015 at 12:31pm PDT

One of the most amazing Easter memories ever!!! #Irememberthislikeyesterday #family #blessed A photo posted by @krisjenner on Apr 5, 2015 at 8:33am PDT

Even better!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! These Four!!!!!!! I love you @kimkardashian @kourtneykardash #northwest #penelope #blessed A photo posted by @krisjenner on Feb 14, 2015 at 8:20pm PST