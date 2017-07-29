Kris Jenner Poses for Bikini Selfie, Breaks Internet

Age ain’t nothing but a number, indeed. So demonstrated Kris Jenner as she posed for a bikini selfie this weekend which her proud daughter, Khloé Kardashian, shared on Instagram. “Kris Jenner looking like a snack,” Khloé captioned the photo. “I see you mommy! #6kidsandbad!”
Jenner, 61, does look pretty fierce in the white printed bikini and what can only sort of be described as a crocheted cover-up.
The reality matriarch has been vacationing in the South of France with bf Corey Gamble, and it looks like the R&R really becomes her. (Can we talk about that tan, btw?)
Prior to the bikini reveal, Jenner shared some snaps from her vacation, including shots from her hotel, the uber-chic Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, which has hosted the likes of Elizabeth Taylor (Taylor and Richard Burton carried on an affair there), Marlene Dietrich, and Ernest Hemingway.
She also shared a pic of some of the cuisine she’s been enjoying while on holiday—a panorama of fresh fruits—which, as People suggests, may be the secret to that ageless bikini body.
We see you, Kris!