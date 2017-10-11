Kourtney Kardashian Goes Bra-Free in a Plunging Backless Shirt

What do you wear when it’s time for a quick errand? We typically turn to a T-shirt, sweats, and perhaps a comfortable pair of sneakers. But when you’re Kourtney Kardashian, the world is your fashionable oyster.

On Tuesday in L.A., the mother of three buzzed around the city in a look we’d likely reserve for a casual evening dinner. Kardashian wore a classic pair of blue jeans with sleek black leather pointed-toe booties. And while her shoes were indeed ones we’d want to try on, we’re particularly obsessed with her blouse.

The fanny pack queen paired her go-to Chanel piece with light-wash skinny jeans, black booties, and a plunging silk top ($540; shopspring.com). BACKGRID

The reality TV star rocked a billowy black long-sleeve, high-beck top that not only complemented her high-pony, but featured a deep-V, cutout design. And while the front’s enough to get us to want to replicate her style, the back of the piece featured a revealing, totally backless design.

She paired the sexy piece with an adorable black leather Chanel fanny pack that wrapped around her waist and doubled as a belt.

She also took to Instagram to flaunt her glowing beauty look as she posed with friend and makeup artist’s Hrush Achemyan’s super-cute pup.

Can we borrow him for a day, please?