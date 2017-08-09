Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima's Incredible Egyptian Vacation Will Give You FOMO

Kourtney Kardashian is having the best time vacationing in Egypt with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, and friends.

The mom of three was reportedly spending time in Miami before Bendjima swept her away to the exotic African country via a private jet on Sunday. "Bringing this crazy ass somewhere she doesn't know," the 23-year-old boxer-turned model from Algeria, captioned a black-and-white snap of Kardashian on the jet.

"She is trying to live it up as much as possible this summer and she couldn't wait to see him again. He planned this adventure for them and wanted to take her somewhere new and exciting," a Kardashian insider told E! News.

"Kourtney was especially excited to see the pyramids and they had an incredible time doing that," the source added. "They have enjoyed the beach, rode on camels and fully immersed themselves in the culture and eating the food."

Neither Bendjima nor Kardashian have been shy about sharing their experience on social media, and neither have their friends, for that matter. While we already saw Kardashian frolicking around in a barely-there bikini on Snapchat, pal Simon Huck, who is also on the trip, posted plenty of pics. From the photo evidence, it looks like Huck, Bendjima, and Kardashian rode on camels in front of the pyramids in Cairo, took a dip in the sea, and smoked some hookah.

Kardashian, 38, has only been dating Bendjima for a few months, but this is already the second vacation they've been on together. July in St. Tropez and August in Egypt? Not bad at all!