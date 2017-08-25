Kourtney Kardashian Wears the Lowest Cut LBD for a Night Out with Younes Bendjima

by: Isabel Jones
August 25, 2017 @ 12:45 PM

Kourtney Kardashian and her 24-year-old boyfriend Younes Bendjima stepped out on Thursday for a night on the town—and, obvs, it was ultra chic.

While Kardashian's model beau opted for a sporty-casual look in a camo jacket, silver track pants, and New Balance sneakers, his reality star girlfriend dressed to the nines for their weekday outing.

Kardashian took the plunge with an ultra low-cut black Saint Laurent minidress ($2,490; neimanmarcus.com) which she paired with a set of matching sock pumps (shop a similar style here). The mother of three parted her long black locks down the middle à la fellow Armenian icon Cher, accessorizing with her go-to Cartier bracelet and barely there makeup.

The pair made their way to Hollywood’s Poppy nightclub in style, echoing their fashion-forward trip to church earlier in the week.

When Kourtney K. hits the club, you know the party is just getting started.

