Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Coordinate in Pinstripe Outfits in Paris

After letting off some steam in Disneyland on Thursday, Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima headed back to Paris’s city center in style—it’s still fashion week, after all!

Kardashian, 38, opted for a black-on-black look for the Friday outing, pairing her off-the-shoulder button-front crop top with pinstripe black trousers, Doc Martens combat boots ($135; nordstrom.com), a black crossbody purse, and skinny black shades.

Bendjima, 24, followed Kourtney’s lead on the pinstripe front, pairing a gray pinstripe set of overalls with a white T-shirt and matching New Balance sneakers.

The couple-of-the-moment walked hand-in-hand through the city streets, looking très chic in their autumnal neutrals.

Note: This is not the first time Kourt and Younes have coordinated in public—in fact, it’s kind of their thing. They twinned à Paris on Tuesday *and* Thursday.

Although somewhat new to the spotlight, Younes seems to be adapting to its newfound demands—he’s not even above a little PDA!