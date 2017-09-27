Kourtney Kardashian and Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Twin in Casual Looks at PFW

Kourtney Kardashian has officially returned to Paris.

After last year's harrowing Paris robbery, where Kim Kardashian West was held at gunpoint, the eldest Kardashian sister is back in the City of Light with boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, by her side. The duo have been spotted hand-in-hand, traipsing around the chic Parisian streets in twinning neutral looks that are far more casual than what Kardashian opted for in the past with her sisters.

On Tuesday, the couple were first seen in pared-down comfy ensembles, perfect for a romantic stroll. Kardashian wore a cozy black sweater, latex pants, and Doc Martens, while Bendjima was clad in a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and white Nike sneakers.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

The twosome then headed out once the sun went down, with Kardashian looking Parisian chic in a double-breasted gray blazer, skinny jeans, and on-trend white, pointed-toe booties. Bendjima matched her in denim, accenting his ensemble with a shearling jacket over a simple black T-shirt.

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Kourtney and her beau haven't attended at any shows yet, but with Kardashian-favorites Balmain and Givenchy still on the schedule, the couple may just make a front row appearance.