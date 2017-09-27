Kourtney Kardashian and BF Younes Bendjima Hold Hands as They Make Paris Their Catwalk

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima can't stop turning the streets of Paris into their catwalk with coordinating ensembles.

The duo, who have been making their way around the City of Lights for Paris Fashion Week, showed off their casual couple's street style yet again as they strolled hand-in-hand Wednesday while leaving a shop after trying on sunglasses together.

This go-round, the mom of three showed off her svelte figure in a black criss-cross leather crop top paired with high-waist faded black jeans and black ankle boots.

Although Kardashian twinned with her model beau in all-black looks Tuesday, Bendjima opted for a red hooded sweatshirt instead this go-round and rocked it with distressed light denim jeans and New Balance sneakers as they both left the store rocking dark shades.

Later in the day, the pair was back at it again, hitting the town in coordinating blue ensembles. While Kardashian kept her hair pulled back in a ponytail, she switched up her look for their evening outing, sporting a hooded blue sweatshirt with red and white stripes on the arms, along with dark denim jeans and black ankle boots.

Meanwhile, Bendjima, who held her hand as he helped her into their car, sported a plaid blue shirt over a white graphic T-shirt, paired with dark denim jeans and blue and black kicks.

The couple have yet to hit a show together, but it's safe to say they're making the most of their time in Paris in the meantime.