Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Spend Date Night at the Museum

Kourtney Kardashian and her new beau, Younes Bendjima, are taking their romance to the stars.

On Sunday, the reality star teased the couple’s celestial outing, as she first shared a snap of the pair enjoying a lazy morning in bed. "It's lit," she captioned the shot, which showed the shirtless 24-year-old balancing a fidget spinner on his nose. A star filter provided the perfect precursor to their afternoon activities: a magical date at the museum.

Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

Joining a myriad of fellow art lovers, the lovebirds made their way to the extremely popular "Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors" exhibit at the Broad Museum for a few hours of sightseeing.

And the Keeping Up with the Kardashians regular was seemingly mesmerized by the sparkling display, as she and her boyfriend sweetly took the ultimate mirror selfie together.

Captioned with male and female astronaut emjois, the photo displays the mom of three's Sunday Funday casual look, consisting of a light pink hoodie paired with leather pants and matching black boots.

👩🏼‍🚀👨🏽‍🚀 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 17, 2017 at 8:31pm PST

Kardashian’s model boyfriend mirrored her laid-back ensemble with layered knits, relaxed jeans, and white kicks.

We can't wait to see what other fun date night the couple embarks on next!