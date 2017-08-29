Kourtney Kardashian Twinned with Boyfriend Younes Bendjima During a Hiking Date

BY: Lara Walsh
August 29, 2017

Kourtney Kardashian's hot romance with boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, only continues to heat up as summer comes to a close.

Just weeks after giving us major vacation FOMO with an exotic Egyptian getaway, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spent the weekend a bit more low-key, twinning in chic activewear with her man while working out. The lovebirds, who were spotted at Los Angeles hot stop Runyon Canyon, combined a good sweat with some sexy threads during their bae hiking trip.

The beaming mom of three set the couple's dress code in tiny black Nike biking shorts, a white tank top, and kicks that elevated her trim figure. And her boxer-turned-model beau followed her lead, wearing black basketball shorts and sneakers.

After the pair's long hike, the 23-year-old gave his love some serious eye candy, shedding his shirt and baring his six pack. Kourt's face says it all.

Is it us, or is it really hot in here?!

