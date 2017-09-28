Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Are Total Teenagers Kissing in the Bleachers

The City of Love worked its magic on Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, as the lovebirds enjoyed a sweet make-out session in Paris.

During a soccer match, the smitten couple cheered on Paris Saint-Germain F.C., who faced off against, and ultimately defeated, FC Bayern Munich. But the loved-up pair appeared to be thoroughly distracted from the game, sharing several cute smooches in the stands.

Backgrid

Kourtney kept with the couple's casual status quo, and sported a sleek ponytail and black hoodie. She looked happier than ever as she closed her eyes and enjoyed the intimate moment, while Bendjima appeared a bit distracted, with one eye focused on the match.

The eldest Kardashian sister's return to Paris is her first since Kim's harrowing robbery last October during Paris Fashion Week, but the mom of three is putting the past in the rearview mirror, making new memories with her love.

Now that's amour!