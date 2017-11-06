Kourtney Kardashian Was Initially Attracted to Boyfriend for This Reason

Sounds like Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, is a good person to have around in a crisis.

On Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star recalled the surprisingly dire beginnings of the couple's relationship, revealing that she met her model beau the night before sister Kim's traumatic Paris robbery.

"I was just drunk," the mom of three confessed when discussing how she approached the 24-year-old while clubbing in Paris. "He was friends with our friends. He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, 'Why do you hate us?'"

She continued: "Once I said that he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, 'It's five in the morning. We're leaving.' And then the next night Younes was like, 'Bring your ass here.'"

When she got the call that Kim had been held at gunpoint in her hotel room, the former boxer quickly rose to the challenge, proving that he was total boyfriend material. "We went to the bathroom and got the phone call about Kim. So then the party was over. And then he was like, 'I'm not leaving you guys,' and he like had to translate everything," she said of what initially made her fall fast. Swoon!

The rest, they say, is history!