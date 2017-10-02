Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Attend Their First Runway Show Together at PFW

After a whirlwind several days in the City of Love, Kourtney Kardashian took her budding romance with boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, to the next level with a stamp of approval from the glitterati.

Over the weekend, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made her relationship with the 24-year-old runway official, as the smitten pair packed on the PDA at Haider Ackermann's spring 2018 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

The reality star dressed like a true front row fixture, sporting a trendy distressed cropped sweater along with navy slacks and black stilettos. She kept her dark locks sleek and parted down the middle, while a loved-up glow complemented her minimal makeup.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Benjima, who was spotted making Kourtney laugh during the event, showed off his style credentials by dressing down a gray peacoat with a black T-shirt, matching slacks, and sporty kicks.

Ooh la la!